IOST Price Reaches $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $743.65 million and approximately $97.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.00373406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

