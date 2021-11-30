IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.72. 1,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,025 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IRadimed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.