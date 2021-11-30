iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,316,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

