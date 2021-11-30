Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.