iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

