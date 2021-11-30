iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05.

