iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,250 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

