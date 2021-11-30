iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,270.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $67,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,407. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.