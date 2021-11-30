iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.