iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

