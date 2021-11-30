iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 7.86% of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.