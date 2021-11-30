iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.46

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 45843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.