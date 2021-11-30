iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

EWZS stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

