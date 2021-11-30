iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

