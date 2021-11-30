iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.