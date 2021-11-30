iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.