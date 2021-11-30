iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $426.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.06. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

