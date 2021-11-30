iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 177,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $303.66. 18,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,407. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

