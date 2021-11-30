iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

