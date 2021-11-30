iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

IWY stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $175.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

