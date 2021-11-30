iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

