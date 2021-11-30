iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

