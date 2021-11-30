iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,145 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 178,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

