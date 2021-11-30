Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

