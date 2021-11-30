Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
PROG stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
