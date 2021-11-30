Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,631 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.06. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

