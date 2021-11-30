Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.