Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALK shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Italk alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 1,250,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.