Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 10,734 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

