ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. ITEX has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

