ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. ITEX has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $38.25.
About ITEX
