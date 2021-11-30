J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $138.46 and last traded at $138.46, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.73.

Specifically, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.