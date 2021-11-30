Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,684 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $55,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.77 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

