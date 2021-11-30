Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,889. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

