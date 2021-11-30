Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.