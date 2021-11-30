Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,511 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

