Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,559. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

