Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,559. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02.
In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
