John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MZTLF remained flat at $$3.60 on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.
John Menzies Company Profile
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.