John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MZTLF remained flat at $$3.60 on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

