Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 93.8% in November

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 115,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,285. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

