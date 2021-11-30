JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPM traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

