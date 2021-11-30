JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
About Mitie Group
