JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

