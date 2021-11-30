JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.49 or 0.07864432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.74 or 1.00013725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

