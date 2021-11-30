K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$11.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE KNT traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,909. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.92. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

