Kadena (KDA) One Day Volume Tops $42.01 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $42.01 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $16.35 or 0.00028047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,328,674 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

