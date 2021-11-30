Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 139,848.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kadmon by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 860,349 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 44.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,373 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

