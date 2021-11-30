Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $29.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $517.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.