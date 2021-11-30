KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KBR were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in KBR by 100,098.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $4,710,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.