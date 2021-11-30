Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.15

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $17.51. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

