Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €84.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($116.80).

Shares of BMW opened at €85.78 ($97.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

