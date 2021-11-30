KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

PECO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.