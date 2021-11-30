KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

