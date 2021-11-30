Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £2,000,000 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).

Simon Robert Philips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Simon Robert Philips purchased 88,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £696,080 ($909,432.98).

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 820 ($10.71). 166,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461 ($6.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.14. The company has a market cap of £256.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

